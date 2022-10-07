Japan imposes more sanctions on Russia for annexation of Ukraine’s regions

Japan’s Cabinet of Ministers has agreed to impose new sanctions on Russia in the wake of Moscow’s move to annex four regions in Ukraine, NHK World Japan reports. The asset freezing will be applied to a total of 81 people and nine organizations.

Among those sanctioned are Russian-installed heads of the occupation administrations of the four regions, Russia’s senior government officials, and military-related organizations.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Seiji later told reporters that Japan strongly condemns the moves that Russia calls “referendums” and “incorporation, adding that his country cannot condone Russia’s attempts to unilaterally change the status quo.

