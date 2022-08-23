MFA of Kazakhstan summoned ambassador of Ukraine Petro Vrublevskyi and protested him because of his statements about Russians.

“We try to kill them as much as possible.The more we kill the Russians now,the less will have to kill our children,” Vrublevskyi said.

“The Kazakh side has expressed a position on the inadmissibility and incompatibility of such statements with the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state. Such actions should not harm friendly relations between the states,” the message reads.