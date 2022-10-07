Over half of Ukraine’s currently fielded tank fleet potentially consists of captured Russian vehicles – British intel

The October 7 Defence Intelligence update by the British Defense Ministry on the situation in Ukraine says that re-purposed captured Russian equipment now makes up a large proportion of Ukraine’s military hardware.

“Ukraine has likely captured at least 440 Russian Main Battle Tanks, and around 650 other armoured vehicles since the invasion. Over half of Ukraine’s currently fielded tank fleet potentially consists of captured vehicles,” the update reads.

According to the update, the fact that Russian crews failed to destroy their intact equipment before abandoning it “highlights their poor state of training and low levels of battle discipline.”

Moreover, with Russian formations under severe strain in several sectors and increasingly demoralized troops, “Russia will likely continue to lose heavy weaponry,” the update suggests.

