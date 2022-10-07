German Parliament’s Defense Committee chair calls to supply Western tanks to Ukraine

German tank Leopard 2 A5. Illustrative image, source: Flickr/Bundeswehr-Fotos 

During a visit to Ukraine, the chairwoman of the Defense Committee in Germany’s Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, reiterated her call to supply battle tanks and armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, BILD reported.

Ms. Strack-Zimmermann arrived in Kyiv on 6 October for a two-day visit to discuss Germany’s supply of weapons, in particular modern western battle tanks with representatives of the Ukrainian government and the military. She arrived accompanied by several members of the Bundestag. This is her second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion of Russia.

“The will to defend one’s own country is unbroken,” Strack-Zimmermann told the German Press Agency, according to BILD. “But Ukraine still needs support from us to get through the winter. This applies above all to ammunition, but also to the delivery of armored personnel carriers or battle tanks in order to push back Russian positions.”

Previously, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country was still helping Ukraine with weapons, and the decision to transfer tanks would be approved only in coordination with the allies.

