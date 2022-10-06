First rebellion among mobilized Russians reported

Reportedly, several hundreds mobilized Russians who were brought to Russian city of Belgorod close from Ukrainian border started rebelling, Censor net outlet writes, referring to videos that circulate on social media.



On several videos, they say they were not provided with helmets and other necessary items, while given guns that are old and not registered. They also say they were living 6 days literally on the ground without tents and got ill. They say they won’t go any further until all supply issues are solved.



Reportedly, 500 mobilized Russians who were brought to Belgorod started rebelling They say they were not provided with helmets & other necessary items, while guns are old & not registered. Say lived 6 days literally on the ground without tents & got ill. https://t.co/x64p7ty7QS pic.twitter.com/ljDNm5KcuC — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 6, 2022