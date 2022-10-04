Zelenskyy implemented decision on impossibility of negotiations with Russia after it tried to annex Ukraine’s territories

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council dated September 30, which stated the impossibility of conducting negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Putin, after he announced annexation of Ukraine’s territories and the need to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

In the Presidential Decree No. 679/2022 Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated September 30, 2022 “Regarding Ukraine’s actions in response to the Russian Federation’s attempt to annex the territories of our state, with the aim of guaranteeing the security of the Euro-Atlantic space, Ukraine and restoring its territorial integrity.”