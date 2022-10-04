Russia stole grain for at least $530 mn from Ukraine – AP News media

With the help of a front company and hiding the geolocation of ships, Russia was able to steal grain from Ukraine totaling at least 530 million dollars, which can be classified as a war crime, reported AP News media.
In total, AP was able to establish the involvement of more than three dozen vessels in the theft of Ukrainian grain, which made more than 50 trips to export grain from the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine to Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and other countries.
