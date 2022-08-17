China to send its troops to Russia for joint exercises

Besides Russia,China will send a contingent of its troops to participate in joint military exercises involving several other countries, including India, Belarus, Mongolia and Tajikistan.
On August 17, China’s Ministry of Defense said participation in the joint exercises was “not related to the current international and regional situation,” apparently referring to Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
