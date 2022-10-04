Russia removed from specialized UN agency for the first time

Russia removed from specialized UN agency for the first time

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) headquarters building in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo 

Russia was removed from decision-making in world aviation in the governing body – the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialized agency of the UN.

Zelenskyy called this “a quite eloquent signal to all other international organizations.” He added that “a state that has violated so many norms of international law cannot be kept in any international organizations as a supposedly normal participant. Russia has no place in the global community.”

