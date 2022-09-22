Russia’s military divided as Putin struggles to deal with Ukraine’s counteroffensive – CNN citing US sources

CNN reports that Russia’s military is divided over how best to counter Ukraine’s unexpected battlefield advances this month, according to “multiple sources familiar with US intelligence.”

Thanks to Ukrainian offensives in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast and southern Kherson Oblast, Russian troops have found themselves on the defensive in both the east and the south.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin is himself giving directions directly to generals in the field, two sources familiar with US and western intelligence said– a highly unusual management tactic in a modern military that these sources said hints at the dysfunctional command structure that has plagued Russia’s war from the beginning,” CNN wrote.