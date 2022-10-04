Nuclear attack threats is another stage of information terrorism by Russia, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation says

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council emphasizes that Russia will continue to increase nuclear blackmail, so there is a high probability of all kinds of provocations on its part.

“In recent days, foreign media have been spreading information from secret sources that the Kremlin may want to use nuclear weapons.

Even at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation put its nuclear forces on special combat duty.

A demonstration of Russia’s readiness to launch a nuclear attack on the territory of Ukraine at any moment is another stage of information terrorism organized by the Russian Federation in order to incline Ukraine to negotiations on the Kremlin’s terms,” the statement says.