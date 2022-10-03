EU, Ukraine signed memorandum on macro-finance assistance for € 5 bn

The EU and Ukraine signed a memorandum on macro-finance assistance for 5 billion euros. In mid-October, Ukraine will get the first tranche, Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal reported.

The #EU has just signed a Memorandum of Understanding on providing €5B in macro-financial assistance. Grateful to @vonderleyen & @VDombrovskis for such decision. This is another gesture of the EU determine to support 🇺🇦 in winning this war, rebuilding & pursuing European future. — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) October 3, 2022