46 settlements have already been deoccupied in Kherson Oblast

46 settlements have already been deoccupied by the Ukrainian armed forces in Kherson Oblast.

Most of the settlements are destroyed by 90% and they are constantly under shelling. That is why Ukrainian authorities urge civilians to leave Kherson Oblast until it is completely liberated.

Most of the settlements border Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but some are in the south, on border with Mykolaiv Oblast, Acting Oblast Head Dmytro Butriy said