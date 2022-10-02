IAEA Director General Grossi to hold talks in Kyiv, Moscow – Reuters

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi will hold talks in Moscow and Kyiv next week on the creation of a protective zone around the Russian-seized Zaporizhzhia NPP, Reuters reported.

Also, the IAEA said it was looking for information about Zaporizhzhia NPP Director General Ihor Murashov.

On Sept. 30, 2022, at about 16:00, Ihor Murashov was detained by the Russian occupiers, General Director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar, Enerhoatom President Petro Kotin wrote in a statement.