Ukraine’s ‘I want to live’ project gets 2000 requests from Russian soldiers who want to safely surrender

Ukraine’s project ‘I want to live’ was created to inform Russian military personnel about the safe ways to surrender and avoid being killed on the battlefield.

At the moment, it has already received more than 2000 appeals from Russian soldiers and their families, spokesman of the project of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Vitaly Matvienko informed. Ukraine treats prisoners of war in accordance with the Geneva Conventions. The treatment includes three meals a day, medical care, and the opportunity to contact relatives in Russia or the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblast, Matvienko explained.