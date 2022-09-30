Ukraine’s ‘I want to live’ project gets 2000 requests from Russian soldiers who want to safely surrender

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s project ‘I want to live’ was created to inform Russian military personnel about the safe ways to surrender and avoid being killed on the battlefield.

At the moment, it has already received more than 2000 appeals from Russian soldiers and their families, spokesman of the project of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Vitaly Matvienko informed. Ukraine treats prisoners of war in accordance with the Geneva Conventions. The treatment includes three meals a day, medical care, and the opportunity to contact relatives in Russia or the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblast, Matvienko explained.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags