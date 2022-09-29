Six more Ukrainians return from Russian captivity in another prisoner swap

Six more Ukrainians return from Russian captivity in another prisoner swap

 

Four marines and two civilians returned to Ukraine after another prisoner swap was held with Russia, Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak wrote.

Marines were captured during the defense of Mariupol. Russian soldiers took civilians for sending information about Russian equipment.

hey took Andrusha Victoria from her home on 27 March 2022, because they found data on enemy equipment in her phone, which she sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Later, she was taken to the Russian Federation and held in the Kursk SIZO (preliminary detention center).

Yana Maiboroda was captured because she had photos of Russian equipment in the Chornobyl zone on her phone.

