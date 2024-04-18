Ukraine increases domestic Bohdana howitzer production to 10 units per month

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an increase in the country’s production of the indigenous Bohdana self-propelled howitzer. In a post on his official Telegram channel on 18 April, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine has ramped up production to 10 units per month, up from the previous six.
The Bohdana howitzer, a Ukrainian domestic wheeled self-propelled artillery system with NATO-standard caliber for 155mm shells, has proven to be a significant asset for Ukraine since its combat debut in 2022 during the battle for Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea.
At the time of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine had only one such self-propelled artillery system. In January 2023, Ukraine revealed that it had organized mass production of the Bohdanas. In December, Ukraine manufactured six Bohdana units per month. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported referring to its sources, that the production had increased to eight vehicles monthly.
The President attributed the increase in production capacity to long-term contracts with domestic enterprises, providing stability and allowing for the recruitment of additional personnel:
“The share of in-house production is constantly growing. The state enters into serious, long-term contracts with our enterprises, which provide predictability, the ability to recruit people and attract investment. This month, our industry is producing 10 Bohdanas for the first time, and in May and beyond, even more,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying in his press service’s post.
