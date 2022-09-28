Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks, destroyed command post – Ukraine’s GenStaff

On Sept. 28, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attacks and destroyed Russian command post, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Defense Forces repelled Russsian attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Maiorsk, Zalizne, Odradivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Ozerianivka, Pervomaiske, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, and Bezimenne settlements.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders struck two Russian strongholds, four areas of concentration of Russian manpower and equipment, and one relay station.