Iranian Shahed-131 drones have US-made components

Iranian kamikaze drones Shahed-131 contain processors manufactured by the American company Texas Instruments, according to a report published by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Shahed-131 drones, according to Defense Express, are the predecessors of Shahed-136 – drones with which Russians attacked Odesa in recent days. Both versions have similar operating principles and components.

According to the document published by the Stratcom, the flight control unit (FCU) of Shahed-131 contained five custom-made printed circuit boards (PCBs) that contained TMS320 F28335 processors from Texas Instruments. Although the company, among other things, develops products for the defense sector, Defense Express notes that the processors found in the Shahed-131 are freely available on the market.

In addition, the engine control unit (ECU) contained a single printed circuit board with a Texas Instruments processor – according to estimates, this module controls all engine characteristics during flight.

Defense Express writes that because most of the components are civilian ones, the drone can be used only against stationary objects.