26th victim of the Russian shooting at civilian convoy found — a wounded man walked for 1.5 kilometers struggling to live

Found was body of the man who was wounded by Russian shooting at the civilian column on 25 September 2022, and walked for 1.5 kilometers trying to save himself

On October 17, the prosecutors of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office discovered the 26th victim of the shooting by the Russian military at a convoy of cars. A 19-year-old young man was wounded after the shooting at the civilian convoy by Russians, walked about 1.5 km and died near the forest.

The tragedy occurred on September 25 near the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. The body of the man was sent for a medical examination.

It was also established that two children remained alive after the shooting — a 1.1-year-old boy and a 5.5-year-old girl. Their parents died and passersby saved the children later.

