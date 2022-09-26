Recently mobilized Russian conscripts are likely to be sent to Ukraine with minimal training – UK Intelligence

The Russian military provides low-level, initial training to recently mobilized Russian conscripts, the UK’s Ministry of Defence informed in its report on September 26.

According to the UK Defence Intelligence, many of the drafted troops will deploy to the front line in Ukraine with minimal relevant preparation.

