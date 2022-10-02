Today, on October 2, Ukraine celebrates Territorial Defense Forces Day!

The Territorial Defense Forces were originally designed to be light infantry units – able to quickly respond to threats in their local areas. Soldiers of Territorial Defense Forces are highly motivated and dedicated Ukrainians who volunteered to serve their country with little prior military experience.

