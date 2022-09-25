Greece cut Russian gas imports by more than half this year thanks to supplies to LNG terminal

Latest news Ukraine

Greece has cut Russian natural gas imports by more than half this year thanks to increased deliveries from other producers to its sole liquefied natural gas terminal near Athens, the country’s gas grid operator said according to Euroactiv.

“Greece has relied on Russia for about 40% of its gas needs for years but it has ramped up LNG purchases from other countries in line with a European Union plan to cut dependence on Russian energy. It has been receiving Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline which also delivers to Hungary via Serbia,” Euroactiv wrote.

Russia weaponized gas supplies as for many years it has been using the gas supply volumes, prices, and threats to cut off the supplies completely as a blackmail tool against Ukraine, the EU member states, and other countries. As Russia unleashed its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, many European countries reliant on Russian gas started the diversification of the gas supply sources.

EU is “well prepared” for total stoppage of gas supply from Russia, European Commissioner says

Read also:

Military success in Ukraine’s northeast will help restore gas production – Naftogaz

UK ready to help Ukraine with gas purchase, business involvement in Ukrainian gas production

Germany will temporarily halt the phasing-out of two nuclear power plants after Russia cut NS1 gas supplies

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags