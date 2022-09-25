Greece cut Russian gas imports by more than half this year thanks to supplies to LNG terminal

Greece has cut Russian natural gas imports by more than half this year thanks to increased deliveries from other producers to its sole liquefied natural gas terminal near Athens, the country’s gas grid operator said according to Euroactiv.
“Greece has relied on Russia for about 40% of its gas needs for years but it has ramped up LNG purchases from other countries in line with a European Union plan to cut dependence on Russian energy. It has been receiving Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline which also delivers to Hungary via Serbia,” Euroactiv wrote.
Russia weaponized gas supplies as for many years it has been using the gas supply volumes, prices, and threats to cut off the supplies completely as a blackmail tool against Ukraine, the EU member states, and other countries. As Russia unleashed its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, many European countries reliant on Russian gas started the diversification of the gas supply sources.
