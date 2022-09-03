EU is “well prepared” for total stoppage of gas supply from Russia, European Commissioner says

The European Commissioner for the Economy assured Saturday that the EU is “well prepared” in the event of a total stoppage of Russian gas deliveries, thanks to storage and energy saving measures, Les Echos reports.

On Friday, the Russian supplier decided to suspend Nord Stream 1, but ensures to deliver more gas to the EU via Ukraine. The Russian gas giant Gazprom, which was to resume gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline after three days of maintenance, announced that these were suspended due to “a leak” on the installations.

The EU is “well prepared to resist the extreme use of the gas weapon by Russia”, declared the European Commissioner for the Economy, within the framework of an economic forum in Italy.

