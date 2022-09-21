UK ready to help Ukraine with gas purchase, business involvement in Ukrainian gas production

Great Britain is ready to provide financial support to Ukraine for the purchase of gas and to promote the involvement of British business in the development of the Ukrainian gas production sector, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced after meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss in New York.

Also, according to him, they agreed to create a working group to prepare for the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine, which is to be held next year in Great Britain.

“We appreciate Great Britain’s readiness to provide our country with the next tranche of $500 million through the World Bank for the purchase of gas. We are also interested in involving British business in the development of gas production in Ukraine. We expect that the government of Great Britain will take the necessary decisions to insure British business in Ukraine against military risks,” Shmyhal is quoted as saying by the Government Portal.

