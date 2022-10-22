Russians fired 36 missiles on Ukraine since night Oct. 22 – Ukraine’s President

On Oct 22, Russians fired 36 missiles at Ukraine since the night, most of them were shot down, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in Telegram.

“The enemy [Russian army] launched a massive attack at night: 36 missiles, most of which were shot down,” Zelenskyy wrote. “The photo is just one of the examples of how the enemy [Russian occupiers] is trying to break us. These are vile strikes on critically important objects. Typical tactics of terrorists. The world can and must stop this terror”.

In the morning of October 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with Kh-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles: 18 of them were shot down by air defense.

1,451,603 Ukrainians were left without electricity in different regions as a result of Russian missile attacks on the power structure, the President Office reported.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba again called on Western countries to provide air defense systems.

 

