Germany will temporarily halt the phasing-out of two nuclear power plants after Russia cut NS1 gas supplies

Latest news Ukraine

The economy minister, Robert Habeck, announced on Monday that two NPPs to be kept running as an emergency reserve until the middle of next year, after Russia cut gas supplies by Nord Stream 1.

Kremlin Putin spox Peskov said that problems with pumping gas at the sole working unit in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline arose exclusively due to sanctions. But energy expert Honchar says it’s a bluff:

Germany tries to wrench a turbine out of Canada’s sanctions. It should press on Russia instead

