Ukrainian Air Force carries out 41 air raids on Russian positions in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack aircraft (illustrative image). Source: Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff’s morning report, the Ukrainian aircraft conducted 41 strikes on the positions of the Russian army on 21 September.

The Staff says that the attacks hit 21 areas of concentration of troops and military equipment of the Russians, 4 strongholds, 15 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

According to the Staff, Ukrainian missile troops and artillery hit 24 Russian military objects on 21 September, including four control points of various levels, 4 areas of concentration of troops, weapons, and military equipment, 7 ammunition warehouses of ammunition and fuel. Also, “4 [Russian] air defense and artillery facilities fell into the affected area,” the Staff wrote.

Read also: