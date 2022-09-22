Ukrainian Air Force carries out 41 air raids on Russian positions in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian Air Force carries out 41 air raids on Russian positions in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack aircraft (illustrative image). Source: Ukraine's Defense Ministry

Latest news Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian General Staff’s morning report, the Ukrainian aircraft conducted 41 strikes on the positions of the Russian army on 21 September.

The Staff says that the attacks hit 21 areas of concentration of troops and military equipment of the Russians, 4 strongholds, 15 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

According to the Staff, Ukrainian missile troops and artillery hit 24 Russian military objects on 21 September, including four control points of various levels, 4 areas of concentration of troops, weapons, and military equipment, 7 ammunition warehouses of ammunition and fuel. Also, “4 [Russian] air defense and artillery facilities fell into the affected area,” the Staff wrote.

Read also:

Ukrainian troops destroyed two Russian command posts, ammo depot in Kherson on Sep 21 – OpCommand South

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags