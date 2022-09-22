Ukrainian troops destroyed two Russian command posts, ammo depot in Kherson on Sep 21 – OpCommand South

Ukrainian rocket artillery units of the Southern Defense Forces completed 280 fire tasks in the past 24 hours, according to spox Vladyslav Nazarov of the Operational Command South.

He said that the situation in the southern operational zone has been steadily tense. No significant changes occurred in the composition and disposition of the Russian troops and those continue to shell the Ukrainian positions and front-line settlements in Ukraine’s south. On 21 September, Russian forces carried out four air strikes and four missile strikes receiving 24 Ukrainian air strikes in response, according to the Command.

“Our units hit two command posts in Kherson proper, two control posts in Novovoskresenske and Dudchany, ammunition depots in Pyatykhatky and Kherson, three areas of accumulation of Russian weapons, equipment, and troops in Dudchany and Nova Kakhovka, as well as the Zoopark radar station in Krutyi Yar,” Vladyslav Nazarov said.

Yesterday Euromaidan Press reported on three alleged Ukrainian GMLRS attacks on three Russian facilities within the city limits of occupied Kherson. Nazarov’s report confirms these attacks.

Also, according to the Command South’s report, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also stopped attempts by Russian troops to cross the Dnipro using the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant’s bridge and to leave Kherson on a barge. The Sep 21 losses of the Russian army in Ukraine’s south are 41 troops, 4 tanks, 12 pieces of equipment, and the Buk M2/3 anti-aircraft missile complex, according to spox Nazarov.

