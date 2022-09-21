Khersoners report alleged Ukrainian strikes on Russian barracks, warehouse, two crossings

Fire at Russian military barracks on Rosa Luxembourg St in occupied Kherson. Screenshot from a video.

At 19:35 EEST, residents of the Russian-occupied south Ukrainian city of Kherson could hear explosions:

“Reportedly, powerful booms were in the area of [Tavriisk]. The orcs (Russians, – Ed.) shot down a rocket over [Chornobaivka]. But there are hits in the area of the railway bridge,” a local Telegram channel wrote,

Ten minutes later, there were more explosions, and this time the Russian air defenses reportedly turned out useless: the first explosion was in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge, the second in the area of the Kherson Semiconductor Plant.

The Russian troops often use the industrial buildings as their ammunition warehouses and bases to store their equipment and troops.

About 20:00, Khersoners heard more explosions:

“Hits occurred on Rosa Luxembourg St, where the orcs (Russians, – Ed.) lived,” the local Telegram channel wrote citing anonymous reports it receives from locals via a private Telegram chat.

The Antonivskyi bridge and the Antonivskyi railway bridge are the only bridges across Dnipro in the area of Kherson connecting the Russian occupation forces to the rest of the occupied territory. Regular Ukrainian GMLRS strikes rendered both bridges impassable prompting Russians to set up several pontoon ferries to supply the Kherson grouping of forces.

The hits in the areas of two bridges might have been the Ukrainian attacks on Russian crossings or the equipment awaiting its turn to cross the Dnipro.

Ukrainian officials didn’t confirm the attacks on Russian military facilities in occupied Kherson so far.