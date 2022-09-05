EU to give Ukraine EUR 500mn for housing, education, agriculture

It will help ensure housing and education for internally displaced persons and returnees and support Ukraine’s agriculture sector, EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said, RTL reported.

The package was announced at a meeting in Brussels of the EU-Ukraine Association Council with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In addition to the latest slice of aid — part of a larger support programme begun in April — Ukraine will also be able to apply to the EU digital economy fund to develop high-tech training and industry.