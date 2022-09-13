Ukrainian forces liberated 300 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast since Sep 6 – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Soldiers of the 1st battalion of Ukraine's 92nd brigade in front of the city council of Kupiansk, Kharkiv oblast. 10 September 2022. Source.

On September 6-13, the Ukrainian forces liberated the area of 3,800 square kilometers in Kharkiv Oblast with 300 settlements in the area, Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, said on the air of the national telethon.

“This operation to liberate Kharkiv Oblast lasted several days and it was planned for several days, and starting from September 6 until today, 3,800 square kilometers, more than 300 settlements, and about 150,000 of our people became free from occupation. The operation is ongoing, it’s planned until the complete liberation of Kharkiv Oblast,” said Maliar.

Shehe didn’t disclose any further details regarding the liberation of the entire region and expressed confidence that “it will happen as soon as possible.”