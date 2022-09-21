Tickets prices from Russia increased up to $4,000 since Putin announced mobilization

After Putin announced “partial moboilization” in the Russian Federation, the prices of tickets to the so -called “safe” countries have drastically increased, Telegram channel “Mozhem obyasnit” citing Russian aircraft data wrote.

Prices for flights to Tbilisi and Baku have increased sharply. The shortest flights to Georgia cost about 120 thousand rubles (almost $ 2 thousand), to Azerbaijan – 248 thousand rubles ($ 4 thousand). There is no ticket for Wednesday, the minimum price for the flight on Thursday is 86 thousand rubles ($ 1400).

On September 21, all direct flight tickets were sold in the most popular destinations, including Yerevan and Istanbul.

It is also noted that in the Russian Segment of Google, a query “where to go from Russia” came out at the peak – it happened immediately after Putin and Shoigy talked about mobilization. This topic is most viewed by the residents of the borderline Belgorod region. “There are also rumors on social networks that Russian railwat has stopped selling tickets without a military enlistment office. However, the support service has denied them saying ‘there are no restrictions.’