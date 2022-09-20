Bodies of victims in deoccupied Izium are mutilated, have severed genitals – deputy minister

Latest news Ukraine

Speaking in air of the national telethon, Yevhen Yenin, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said that bodies exhumed at the mass burial site in Izium bear signs of torture, Suspilne reported.

“We are continuing to find numerous bodies with marks of violent death, including broken ribs and skulls, men with hands tied behind their backs, with broken jaws, with their genitals cut off,” Yenin said.

He said that law enforcement officers have exhumed 52 bodies from 48 graves.

292 war crimes have been registered on the territory of deoccupied Kharkiv Oblast, Suspilne noted.

After the liberation of Izium from Russian ocupation on 10 September in Ukraine’s offensive in northeastern Ukraine, a mass burial site was found that is said to contain roughly 500 bodies of civilians and 20 of Ukrainian soldiers.

Most of the exhumed bodies have signs of violent death, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said.

A team from the UN’s human rights monitoring agency, the OHCHR, would be going to Izium and areas around it, according to CNN.

Mass grave of Ukrainian defenders, 500 graves of civilians found in liberated Izium, Kharkiv Oblast

Most bodies exhumed in Ukraine’s deoccupied Izium show signs of violent death – official

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags