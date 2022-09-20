Bodies of victims in deoccupied Izium are mutilated, have severed genitals – deputy minister

Speaking in air of the national telethon, Yevhen Yenin, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said that bodies exhumed at the mass burial site in Izium bear signs of torture, Suspilne reported.

“We are continuing to find numerous bodies with marks of violent death, including broken ribs and skulls, men with hands tied behind their backs, with broken jaws, with their genitals cut off,” Yenin said.

He said that law enforcement officers have exhumed 52 bodies from 48 graves.

292 war crimes have been registered on the territory of deoccupied Kharkiv Oblast, Suspilne noted.

After the liberation of Izium from Russian ocupation on 10 September in Ukraine’s offensive in northeastern Ukraine, a mass burial site was found that is said to contain roughly 500 bodies of civilians and 20 of Ukrainian soldiers.

Most of the exhumed bodies have signs of violent death, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said.

A team from the UN’s human rights monitoring agency, the OHCHR, would be going to Izium and areas around it, according to CNN.