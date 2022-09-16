Mass grave of Ukrainian defenders, 500 graves of civilians found in liberated Izium, Kharkiv Oblast

A mass grave of 25 Ukrainian defenders and about 500 graves with newly buried Ukrainian civilians were discovered in just recaptured Izium city, Kharkiv Oblast.

According to preliminary data, there are about 25 bodies in the grave, although the inscription indicated 17. The exact data will be revealed after exhumation.

The graves of civilians are marked with crosses made of two boards. On these crosses, the number is usually indicated, less often the surname and date of death, even more rarely wreaths or ribbons from loved ones lie on such a grave. There are family graves of parents and children.