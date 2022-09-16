Mass grave of Ukrainian defenders, 500 graves of civilians found in liberated Izium, Kharkiv Oblast

Latest news Ukraine

A mass grave of 25 Ukrainian defenders and about 500 graves with newly buried Ukrainian civilians were discovered in just recaptured Izium city, Kharkiv Oblast.

According to preliminary data, there are about 25 bodies in the grave, although the inscription indicated 17. The exact data will be revealed after exhumation.

The graves of civilians are marked with crosses made of two boards. On these crosses, the number is usually indicated, less often the surname and date of death, even more rarely wreaths or ribbons from loved ones lie on such a grave. There are family graves of parents and children.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags