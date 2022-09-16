UN to send team to site of mass burials in Izium, CNN source says

Latest news Ukraine

CNN United Nations source says that “a team from the UN’s human rights monitoring agency, the OHCHR, would be going to Izium and areas around it as soon as possible.”

The war crimes investigation team may follow after that, the source told CNN. Their specific destination remains unclear at this time.

Mass grave of Ukrainian defenders, 500 graves of civilians found in liberated Izium, Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags