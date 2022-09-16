Ukrainian Air Force destroyed unmanned aerial vehicle and Russian “Black shark” helicopter

“Another UAV of the enemy was destroyed yesterday, as well as another Ka-52 “Black shark” helicopter of the occupiers in the evening. This happened in Donetsk Oblast,” Yurii Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force Command reported on the air of the national telethon on Sept. 16.

