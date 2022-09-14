Trains returning to de-occupied Kharkiv Oblast

From Sept. 15, a rail bus will start running between Kharkiv and just liberated from Russian occupiers Balakliia. In order to restore the connection, the railway workers promptly restored the bridge and dozens of damaged tracks, catenary networks.

Before repairing work, demining was carried out on the route.

“We are working on increasing the number of flights, as well as the routes. In particular, the nearest plans are to restore the railway connection between Kharkiv and Izium,” Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov reports.