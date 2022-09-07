Turkish President accused West of provoking Russia

Turkish President Erdogan said that the West is pursuing a “policy based on provocations” towards Russia and that Ukraine is being supplied with scrap, not weapons.

“I can clearly say that I do not consider the attitude of the West [towards Russia] to be correct. Because the West conducts its policy on the basis of provocations,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also said that the West is sending Ukraine “scrap” but not weapons, writes Hurriyet.

He added that the war will not end soon and suggested not to underestimate Russia.