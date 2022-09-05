Ukrainian collaborating with Russia’s FSB sentenced to 16 years in jail ~~

The Kyiv Oblast resident was recruited in 2017. After May 2022, he provided militants of Russia’s puppet “republic” in Donbas data on schools, kindergartens, dislocations of Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as locations of critical infrastructure objects. Obtained data was planned to be used for sabotage: explosions at train stations, depots, etc. His accomplice was sentenced to 10 years, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

