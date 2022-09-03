Russians labeled Ukrainians “fascists” and dehumanized them and now Russian soldier is committing crimes in Ukraine — Chief Rabbi in Ukraine

The Russians speculated on the topic of fascism for years, supported the image of non-humans who kill, torture, and burn. For years, they labeled Ukrainians “fascists” and dehumanized them, Chief Rabbi in Ukraine Moshe Azman said in the interview:



“Russia devalued the victory in the Second World War, turned it into a propaganda tool… All foreign media first of all ask me about Nazism in Ukraine. I’m already tired of answering. Russians need to denazify themselves. The Russians speculated on the topic of fascism for years, supported the image of non-humans who kill, torture, and burn. You can do anything with such inhumans: kill them, run over them with a tank. Any execution, even the most sophisticated, will be appropriate, because they are “fascist.” And now a Russian soldier is committing crimes in Ukraine. He was convinced that it is possible to wipe everyone off the face of the earth – women, children, because there are non-humans here. Russians still cannot accept the fact that the president of Ukraine is a Jew. For them it is like a bone in the throat. Everything seemed to be right [according to propaganda], and then something went wrong. Denazification? Rockets were fired at Babyn Yar. In Drobitskyi Yar in Kharkiv, where they hit a monument. Two synagogues were destroyed in Mariupol. The Jewish cemeteries in Bila Tserkva, Hlukhiv were damaged. The projectile hit the roof of the Kharkiv yeshiva [a religious educational institution].”

