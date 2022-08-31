Only 7% of Ukrainians do not plan to return from abroad, Razumkov center survey found

According to the survey results of the Razumkov Center, the vast majority of Ukrainians temporarily resettled abroad plan to return to Ukraine, and only 7% of respondents do not plan to return. 17% chose “It is hard to answer” option.

36% of respondents express their intention to return after making sure that it is safe to stay in the area where they lived, 35% – immediately after the end of the war, 13% – after a year or several years after the end of the war, 7% – after the company they worked for resumes work or they are sure they will find another job at home, 11% plan to return in the near future.

