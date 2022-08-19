Russian ammo depot destroyed in Belgorod Oblast; Russia keeps pushing towards Bakhmut, Siversk, Avdiivka

Russian tank on fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Editor’s Note The situation as of August 19 according to military expert Stanislav Haider.

The Estonian government has approved a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes new batches of mortars and anti-tank weapons, as well as another field hospital.

Donetsk Oblast. In the directions of Bakhmut and Siversk, the Ukrainian troops repulsed all Russian assaults. As in recent days, the Russians have been conducting an assault on Bakhmut from three directions, the newest one being northwest of Klynove. Fighting continues in this area and Russia transferred up to 1 battalion-tactical group here. Avdiivka saw more Russian attempts at attacks from different sides. In the north, Russians attacked the area of ​​Oleksandropol, unsuccessfully. From the south, heavy fighting continues. Fighting continues on the outskirts of Mariinka (eastern side) from the direction of Novomykhailivka, where the Russian forces have partial success.

Kharkiv Oblast. A warehouse in Timonovo, Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, which supplied ammunition for the Izium group and for the shelling of Kharkiv, has been eliminated. For several days now, the intensity of fighting in the areas of Brazhkivka and Dovhenke has been increasing. It is reported that another Russian strategic reserve, the “3rd Army Corps,” is operating in this area.

An ammunition depot is on fire in Timonovo, 30 km from the Ukrainian border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast Oblast governor Gladkov says residents of Timonovo & neighboring village are being evacuated

Kherson Oblast saw no significant changes, both on the front line and in the composition/disposition of the troops. The Injulets bridgehead is under Ukraine’s control. Russians are building pontoons at the Kherson Shipyard for the construction of a pontoon crossing across the Dnipro river. There is also information that the Russian Rosgvardia was withdrawn from Kherson to the left bank. After the attack on Belbek, the Russians set up roadblocks and began looking for saboteurs. Also, yesterday an FSB base in Mizhvodne on the western coast of Crimea caught fire.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant continues to be extremely difficult, Russian are accumulating a significant amount of equipment in the engine rooms right next to the reactors. As for combat operations at the front, there have been no major changes. Russians continue laying mines in the area of ​​Dorozhnianka and Inzhenerne to protect Polohy. Fighting continues in the areas of Nesterianka and Shcherbaky. An unsuccessful Russian attack targeted the direction of Vuhledar. Local social media groups wrote about an increase in this direction by one Russian battalion-tactical group.

The Ukrainian artillery destroyed:

Russian ammunition warehouses in Amvrosiivka (Donetsk Oblast), Blahodatne and Beryslav district (Kherson Oblast), Russia’s Belgorod Oblast;

Russian bases in Nova Kakhovka (Kherson Oblast), Kadiivka (Luhansk Oblast);

Explosions were heard at Kerch and Belbek (occupied Crimea).