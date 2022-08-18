Russia warns of nuclear provocation at Ukrainian plant

The Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukraine plans large-scale provocations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Ukraine on 19 August in order to blame Russia.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, the largest in Europe, was captured by Russian forces after tens of thousands of troops entered Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Ukraine denies any allegations of alleged provocations and calls such statements by Russian officials “disinformation.”