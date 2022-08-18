Zelenskyy meets Erdogan in Lviv. Credit: President's Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiations with Russia are possible only if Russian troops leave the illegally occupied territory of Ukraine.



He said this after a meeting with the UN Secretary General and the President of Turkey on August 18 in Lviv, Suspilne reports.

According to Zelenskyy, Erdogan said during the negotiations that the food initiative to export Ukrainian grain provides a “diplomatic window” for agreements on the future end of the war.



“I expressed my opinion to Mr. President of Turkey that I have no trust in the Russian Federation. I believe that Russian weapons are in this ‘window.’ I am very surprised that they (the Russian Federation) are ready for some kind of peace. People who kill, rape, on a daily basis hit our civilian cities, civilian infrastructures with cruise missiles – they cannot want peace. So first, it seems to me, they should liberate our territories, and later… Later will be later,” Zelenskyy said.

