Erdogan calls for fresh peace talks following visit to Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for fresh peace talks on Thursday after almost six months of war between Ukraine and Russia, as he warned that the standoff at a nuclear power plant could lead to “a new Chernobyl,” The National News reported.



The Turkish leader said the three men had discussed “transforming the positive atmosphere created by the Istanbul consensus [on grain] into permanent peace”.



“I maintain my belief that the war will eventually end at the negotiating table,” said Mr Erdogan, who said Turkey was willing to assist with further talks. “What matters is to find the shortest and fairest way to the negotiating table.”

