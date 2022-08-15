Latvia preparing bill to limit use of Russian language

The Ministry of Justice of Latvia announced that they are preparing a draft law on limiting the use of the Russian language at work and in public places, Baltic Times reports citing Delfi.

According to Justice Minister Janis Bordans, the bill is based on the 2012 state language referendum where 74.8% of voters voted against Russian as a second state language.

Although Latvian is the state language, the practical consequences of Russification are such that all Latvians are required to know the Russian language in very different situations, Bordans explained.

“This must be stopped, except for certain cases that will be provides in the law. But it is important for society to know that the Latvian language should be used for communication between businesses, as well as for communication in workplaces,” said Bordans.

