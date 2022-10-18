Canada sanctions top Russian propagandists

On Oct. 17, the Canadian government said it introduced restrictions on top Russian propagandists.

34 Russian citizens and the state-owned nationwide TV channel Zvezda were put on a new sanctions list. The list includes TV presenter Tina Kandelaki, actors Sergey Bezrukov, Dmitry Pevtsov, and Vladimir Mashkov, as well as Vladimir Medinsky, an assistant to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, on Oct. 18, Canada sanctioned 43 Russian oligarchs, financial elites, and their family members and 35 Russia-backed senior officials in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in response to sham referendums in occupied territories of Ukraine.