Ukrainian President declares that Russians who don’t express their position against war in Ukraine, support it

“When evil acquires such proportions, people’s silence approaches the level of complicity. And the refusal to really fight against evil becomes a help to it.Therefore, if you have Russian citizenship and you are silent, it means that you are not fighting, which means that you are supporting it.And no matter where you are – both on the territory of Russia and abroad – your voice should sound in support of Ukraine, and therefore against this war,” – Zelenskyy said