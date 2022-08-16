Ukraine detains 313 members of Russian subversive-reconnaissance groups

Since February 24, 313 potential members of 23 sabotage and intelligence groups have been detained in Kyiv, the Head of the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv Ivan Vyhovskyi said in an interview with Interfax.
